Man's body found in road in northwest Atlanta

Police are investigating after they say a man was found dead in the road overnight in northwest Atlanta.

According to Atlanta police, the body of a 20-year-old male was discovered just after midnight by a citizen passing by on Tiger Flores Drive NW. The man had been shot in the back of the neck.

Investigators said they believe the victim was shot somewhere else and their body was dumped on Tiger Flores Drive NW.

Authorties were still working to identify the victim.