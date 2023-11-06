Manhunt underway in Habersham County for man described as 'armed and dangerous'

article

A manhunt is underway in Harbersham County for a man described as "armed and dangerous."

According to a social media post by the Habersham County sheriff, the man is wanted by Georgia State Patrol.

The manhunt is taking place near the Tom Arrendale Interchange.

GSP says they are seeking a Black man with dreadlocks who ran from a vehicle that was being pursued by GSP.

Troopers believe he may be armed and dangerous and possible was involved in a violent crime in another county.

Sheriff Joey Terrell says the man may be in the areas of GA 15, GA 365, Toccoa Highway and the surrounding areas. If seen, do not approach, and call 911.