Expand / Collapse search

Manhunt underway in Habersham County for man described as 'armed and dangerous'

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Habersham County
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

State and Habersham County authorities saturate Tom Arrendale Interchange looking for a man considered armed and dangerous. (Habersham County photo/Rob Moore)

Expand

HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. - A manhunt is underway in Harbersham County for a man described as "armed and dangerous."

According to a social media post by the Habersham County sheriff, the man is wanted by Georgia State Patrol.

The manhunt is taking place near the Tom Arrendale Interchange.

GSP says they are seeking a Black man with dreadlocks who ran from a vehicle that was being pursued by GSP.

Troopers believe he may be armed and dangerous and possible was involved in a violent crime in another county.

Sheriff Joey Terrell says the man may be in the areas of GA 15, GA 365, Toccoa Highway and the surrounding areas. If seen, do not approach, and call 911. 