Suspect accused of shooting 2 Baltimore police officers in custody

A man accused of shooting two officers in Baltimore County has been found and is in custody after a manhunt that stretched from Thursday into Friday.

On Thursday evening, the Baltimore County Police Department reported one of its officers was seriously injured in a shooting involving 24-year-old David Linthicum.

That shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. after a Baltimore County detective encountered Linthicum walking along Warren Road near Bosley Road.

Police said the detective tried to speak with Linthicum, and during the encounter, he pulled out a rifle and began shooting at the detective.

The detective was struck multiple times by the gunfire. The detective was taken to an area shock trauma center for treatment, but police have not provided an update on their condition.

Investigators said after that shooting, Linthicum stole the injured detective's vehicle, and fled the scene.

He was later taken into custody around 5:45 a.m. Friday in Harford County. Linthicum remains in custody of Baltimore County Police.

Linthicum had been on the run since Wednesday after Baltimore police were called to a home in Cockeysville, Maryland due to reports of a person being in crisis.

Once officers arrived, a family member escorted police to the suspect and shots were fired. The officer who was shot Wednesday is believed to be in stable condition.

