Manhunt for kidnapping suspect who slipped away from Atlanta hospital

Deputies are searching for a suspect in custody who slipped away from the hospital while being treated.

Torinto Antoine Christian (DeKalb County Sheriff's Office / Supplied)

Torinto Antoine Christian, 35, was last seen leaving Grady Memorial Hospital this week, the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office reported. He was taken there from the DeKalb County jail after requesting medical assistance.

Deputies said Christian slipped out of his handcuffs and fled from the building. A photo was released showing Christian walking out a door at the hospital wearing a mask. Deputies also released a mug shot in hopes someone will recognize him.

Christian was arrested on Monday on kidnapping and aggravated assault warrants.

Anyone with information is being asked to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS or the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Unit TIPLINE at 404-298-8132.