Man, woman found dead in apparent suicides, police say

Authorities in Hall County said a man and woman were found dead in a parked car after an apparent assisted suicide followed by a suicide.

Police said the bodies were found in the parking lot outside of a north Hall County business on Tuesday near Ga. Highway 60 and Thompson Bridge Road.

An employee spotted the two bodies in the car and called 911.

Both people in the car suffered what appeared to be a gunshot wound, officials said. It's early in the investigation, but detectives are treating the case as an assisted suicide and suicide. The victims were in a relationship, police said.

The Hall County Sheriff's Office said there is no apparent danger to the community.

