Man who shot girlfriend in Marietta Mexican restaurant in 2020 sentenced

A man has been sentenced to life in prison for killing his long-term girlfriend inside a Mexican restaurant on Cobb Parkway in Marietta in 2020.

The murder happened on Dec. 6. According to authorities, Jose Ramon Lewis shot his long-term girlfriend, 43-year-old Janice Ross, after she began questioning him during lunch about a woman he was talking to.

After Lewis reportedly shot his girlfriend in the neck, he ran into nearby woods but was arrested about an hour later with the assistance of a Marietta Police Department K9 officer named Jacquo. Other restaurant patrons were able to identify Lewis and police found his Honduran passport in a backpack at the scene.

During the sentencing, several family members of the victim spoke about her life and the impact of losing her. The victim’s 14-year-old daughter said, "I need my mom here and she won’t be there. She won’t be at prom or my high school graduation. I won’t ever get my mom back and it hurts. I hope he knows how badly he has affected me."

