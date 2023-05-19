Man who fired shot at clerk during attempted robbery wanted by Atlanta police

article

The Atlanta Police Department's Robbery Unit is requesting assistance from the public to identify a potential suspect involved in an attempted armed robbery. The incident took place on May 17 at approximately 8:40 p.m. at the Food Mart situated at 8 Cleveland Ave. SE.

According to preliminary information released by the authorities, a Black male, donning a black mask, black hoodie, dark gray jeans, and black and gray New Balance shoes, entered the Food Mart with the intention to rob the establishment. During the course of the robbery attempt, the man fired a single shot at the store clerk. However, the bulletproof glass successfully deflected the bullet, ensuring the safety of the clerk. The man then ran from the store.

In their efforts to apprehend the suspect, the Atlanta Police Department encourages anyone with relevant information about the case to come forward. Individuals can submit anonymous tips through various channels. They can contact the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), visit the website at www.StopCrimeAtl.org, or text CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637). It is essential to remember that tipsters need not disclose their identity or provide any identifying information to be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.