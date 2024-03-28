Man wanted in several counties arrested after chase, fight in Habersham County

article

A driver's attempt to evade law enforcement in Habersham County on Tuesday night ended in his arrest and multiple charges in several counties.

Gary James Gordon Parris, 38, was arrested after crashing the red Pontiac G8 he was driving while trying to turn onto Hollywood Hills Road from Ga. 15 (Expressway 441). Parris then ran from the scene and engaged in a struggle with deputies.

The incident began when a Habersham County Uniform Patrol deputy noticed the red Pontiac driving too fast for conditions at that time. The vehicle, missing its front bumper and appearing to be a project car, prompted the deputy to attempt a license plate check.

As the deputy attempted to get closer to the vehicle, the driver accelerated, leading to a brief pursuit. The deputy activated his lights, but the Pontiac kept going. The driver almost lost control near Antioch Church Road but was able to keep going and continued northbound on Ga. 15 (Expressway 441) before turning onto Hollywood Hills Road. However, the wet pavement caused the vehicle to lose traction, resulting in a collision with a rock column on the road's shoulder.

In an attempt to prevent further flight, the deputy positioned their patrol SUV behind the Pontiac, but the driver, identified as Parris, managed to exit the vehicle and ran through a private home's gate.

Deputies said Parris fought with them before they deployed a taser to bring him under control. He is facing a felony charge for fleeing or attempting to elude and charges for obstruction of an officer, driving under the influence, reckless driving, driving while license suspended or revoked, possession of methamphetamine, and failure to maintain lane.

The Georgia State Patrol is investigating the crash. The deputy's patrol vehicle was not damaged and no deputies were injured in the confrontation.

Parris, who was evaluated by Habersham County Emergency Services Med 9 at the scene, was found to have outstanding charges in Stephens County, along with warrants in White County and Habersham County. He remains in custody at the Habersham County Detention Center, with a total bond set at $17,645 for the charges in Habersham County.



