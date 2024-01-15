Man wanted in Floyd County for possession of child porn, sexual exploitation

article

A Floyd County man has been placed on the Floyd County Sheriff's Office's Top 10 Most Wanted List.

Zechariah Thomas Elijah Engdahl, 35, is wanted for possession of child porn and sexual exploitation of children.

If anyone has information on the whereabouts of this individual, they are encouraged to call our warrants clerk at 706-236-2466 or anytime you can call 911.

There is also an anonymous tip line available 24/7 at 706-236-5000. Additionally, you can anonymously submit a tip about his whereabouts through the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office app.