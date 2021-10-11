Man wanted for stealing $750 in Legos, police say

article

Police in Newnan are searching for a man wanted for stealing Lego sets worth hundreds of dollars.

Samuel Cale Steele is wanted on felony shoplifting charges, the Newnan Police Department said.

Steele is accused of stealing nearly $750 worth of Legos from the Newnan Target on Sept. 12.

Police said Steele has ties to the Newnan and Senoia areas.

He was last seen driving an older Subaru Outback with a taxi tag.

Anyone who sees him should contact the Newnan Police Department.

