Man wanted for robbing bank in Gainesville, police say

The Gainesville Police Department is looking for a man they say is responsible for robbing a bank in Gainesville.

The robbery happened at a Wells Fargo branch on Browns Bridge Road. GPD says the man entered the bank and used a note to demand cash.

He then ran away with an undisclosed amount of money.

The robbery happened around noon on Tuesday.

He was wearing a green and black puffy coat at the time of the robbery.

They are asking anyone with information about the robbery to submit a tip online.