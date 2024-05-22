Man wanted for robbing armored trucks in 2023 in metro Atlanta arrested

article

A man wanted for robbing armored trucks in Tucker and Snellville in 2023 has been arrested, according to the FBI.

The Tucker robbery took place Feb. 6 and the Snellville robbery happened on March 20.

Demarco Areius "Gloxk" Johnson was identified as the suspect in the robberies soon after and a federal arrest warrant was issued on Aug. 23, 2023.

The FBI offered a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to his arrest and conviction.

The 22-year-old man is being charged with conspiracy to commit Hobbs Act robbery, Hobbs Act robbery and possession of a firearm during a crime of violence.

No other information was released about his arrest.