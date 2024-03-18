$15K reward offered for 'dangerous' suspect in metro Atlanta armored truck robberies

article

The FBI and Loomis Armored U.S. have again increased the reward in the search for a Georgia man believed to be involved in robberies of armored trucks in the metro Atlanta area.

Officials say 22-year-old Demarco Areius "Gloxk" Johnson is considered armed and dangerous and used to live in Stone Mountain.

Demarco Johnson in 2023 (FBI)

Reward offered in armored truck robberies

The FBI is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of Demarco Johnson. Loomis is putting up an additional $5,000 towards the reward.

Johnson is wanted for conspiracy to commit Hobbs Act robbery, Hobbs Act robbery, and possession of a firearm during a crime of violence.

Anyone with information is asked to call FBI Atlanta at 770-216-3000 or submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.

Who is Demarco Johnson?

According to investigators, Johnson is wanted in connection with a robbery of an armored truck in Tucker on Feb. 6, 2023, and a different armored truck in Snellville a little more than a month later.

Johnson is described as 6 feet tall with a weight of 200 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.

Investigators believe that Johnson may still be in the metro Atlanta area.