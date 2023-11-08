Reward doubled for 'dangerous' suspect in metro Atlanta armored truck robberies, FBI says

article

The FBI and Loomis Armored U.S. have increased the reward in the search for a Georgia man believed to be involved in robberies of armored trucks in the metro Atlanta area.

Officials say 22-year-old Demarco Areius "Gloxk" Johnson is considered armed and dangerous and used to live in Stone Mountain.

According to investigators, Johnson is wanted in connection with a robbery of an armored truck in Tucker on Feb. 6 and a different armored truck in Snellville a little more than a month later.

A federal warrant has been issued for Johnson's arrest charging him with conspiracy to commit Hobbs Act robbery, Hobbs Act robbery, and possession of a firearm during a crime.

Johnson is described as 6 feet tall with a weight of 200 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.

Demarco Johnson in 2023 (FBI)

Investigators believe that Johnson is still in the metro Atlanta area.

The FBI and Loomis Armored U.S. is now offering a joint reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of Johnson. If you have any information about the case, call the FBI's Atlanta Field Office at (770) 216-3000.