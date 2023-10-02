FBI searching for 'dangerous' suspect in metro Atlanta armored car robberies

article

The FBI is searching for a Georgia man believed to be involved in multiple robberies of armored trucks in the metro Atlanta area.

Officials say 22-year-old Demarco Areius "Gloxk" Johnson is considered armed and dangerous and used to live in Stone Mountain.

According to investigators, Johnson is wanted in connection with a robbery of an armored truck in Tucker on Feb. 6 and a different armored truck in Snellville a little more than a month later.

A federal warrant has been issued for Johnson's arrest charging him with conspiracy to commit Hobbs Act robbery, Hobbs Act robbery, and possession of a firearm during a crime.

Demarco Johnson in 2023 (FBI)

Johnson is described as 6 feet tall with a weight of 200 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.

If you have any information about the case, call the FBI's Atlanta Field Office at (770) 216-3000.