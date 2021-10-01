Man wanted for rape, false imprisonment, Cherokee County deputies say

article

Deputies in Cherokee County are searching for a man wanted for raping a woman at a Canton home.

Jeffrey Johnson is wanted on charges of rape, aggravated assault, false imprisonment, and simple battery, the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office said.

Investigators said they were alerted by the victim early Monday morning. The woman told investigators the two were acquaintances.

Johnson is described by police as being 5-feet-11-inches tall, weighing 180 pounds, with blonde hair, and blue eyes.

Deputies released a mugshot of Johnson from a prior arrest but did not release the details surround that arrest.

Anyone who sees Johnson is asked to call 911 or the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office at 770-928-0239.

