Crews battle overnight fire at DeKalb County townhome complex

By
Published  June 24, 2025 6:09am EDT
DeKalb County
FOX 5 Atlanta
Fire at DeKalb County townhome complex

Crews are working to determine what caused a fire that sent residents fleeing from their DeKalb County townhome early Tuesday morning.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - An overnight fire at a DeKalb County townhome community has left multiple residents looking for a place to stay.

Officials say the flames broke out Tuesday morning at the community along Vining Ridge Lane near Flat Shoals Parkway.

What we know:

Authorities tell FOX 5 that crews responded to the area around 4:20 a.m. after receiving calls about a fire.

When they arrived at the scene, firefighters found smoke and flames shooting out of the second floor of one of the buildings.

Battalion Chief Dion Bentley said that everyone was able to escape the building, saying that the residents were shaken up but unharmed.

Firefighters working at the scene on Vining Ridge Lane. (FOX 5)

A large group of firefighters worked to contain the flames. Bentley said they were successfully able to limit the damage, but the home where the fire originated was a total loss.

What they're saying:

Resident Carleisha Trimble said that she was glad that the fire only caused material damage and that no one was hurt.

 "As a community, we are going to rally together to see whatever we can do to help them," she said.  

What's next:

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Crews remain on the scene putting out hot spots to make sure that the fire does not restart.

The Source: Information for this story came from interviews with DeKalb County Fire officials and residents at the scene.

