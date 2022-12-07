Man wanted for firing at co-worker, prompting lockdown at Rome schools

Police in Rome are searching for the man investigators say fired shots at a group of his co-workers on Monday, prompting nearby school facilities to be placed on lockdown.

Justin Mykail Beckworth, 18, has an outstanding warrant for aggravated assault, online records with the Floyd County Sheriff's Office indicate. Rome police say around 10:20 a.m. Monday Beckworth fired shots at co-worker at Hack's Carpet on Riverside Parkway after getting into an argument.

No one was injured in the shooting.

Beckworth fled the scene after the shooting.

Rome High School and Rome Middle School were placed on lockdown for about an hour.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Beckworth is asked to call Rome Police Lt. John Walters at 706-238-5122.