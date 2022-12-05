Shots fired in Rome, schools placed under lockdown

The Rome police are looking into a shooting that caused nearby schools to lock down Monday morning.

On Dec. 5, the Rome Police Department received a 911 call about a shooting at a business on Riverside Parkway in Rome.

So far, the investigation has revealed the shots were fired in an argument between several employees. Police said one employee pulled out a weapon, shot several rounds toward the other employees and ran from the facility.

No one was injured during the incident, but surrounding schools went on lockdown until it was determined that the shooter was no longer in the area.

The suspect remains at-large. Police have chosen not to release the names of the involved parties.

If you know any information regarding this case, please call 706-238-5122.