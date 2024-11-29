Man wanted on criminal charges in Floyd County considered danger to himself, others

article

Authorities in Floyd County are asking the public to be on the lookout for a man wanted on a number of felony charges.

The Floyd County Sheriff’s Office is actively searching for 34-year-old Herbert Shiflett. He is wanted on charges of aggravated battery, criminal damage to property 2nd degree, simple battery, and criminal trespass.

According to the authorities, Shiflett should be considered a danger to himself and others.

Anyone who sees him is asked to please contact 911 immediately. Do not approach him.