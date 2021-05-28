Man wanted by Alpharetta police making terroristic threats
ALPHARETTA, Ga. - Police are looking for a man who made terroristic threats toward bank employees.
Donald McDaniel is being sought by the Alpharetta Police Department.
Police said it happened on May 14 at a Wells Fargo Bank on Highway 9.
A warrant has been issued for McDaniel's arrest, police said.
Investigators released two photos of McDaniel and a look at an SUV he was driving.
Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911 or the Alpharetta Police Department.
