Man wanted by Alpharetta police making terroristic threats

Police are looking for a man who made terroristic threats toward bank employees.

Donald McDaniel is being sought by the Alpharetta Police Department.

Police said it happened on May 14 at a Wells Fargo Bank on Highway 9.

A warrant has been issued for McDaniel's arrest, police said.

Investigators released two photos of McDaniel and a look at an SUV he was driving.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911 or the Alpharetta Police Department.

