Man who went viral for 'Wide Neck' mugshot arrested in Cherokee County

The Brief A man with a famous mugshot is facing multiple felonies after his arrest in Cherokee County earlier this month. Charles Dion McDowell, nicknamed "Wide Neck," is charged with sending explicit videos of a woman to her underage children and mother. McDowell became famous on the internet in 2018 when his mugshot showcasing his unusually large neck went viral.



A man who went viral for his wide neck in a mugshot is back in custody after his arrest earlier this month in Cherokee County.

Charles Dion McDowell, nicknamed "Wide Neck," is facing multiple felonies, including furnishing obscene material to a minor.

What we know:

TMZ reports that McDowell is accused of sending sexually explicit videos of a victim to her 13-year-old son, 16-year-old daughter, mother, and another unnamed person.

According to the outlet, the warrant states that McDowell used a cell phone and laptop to send the videos on multiple occasions.

Jail records show that McDowell is charged with five counts of electronic transmission/post of video or photo of nudity without consent, four counts of electronically furnishing obscene materials to a minor, and harassing phone calls.

He remains in the Cherokee County Jail without bond.

The backstory:

McDowell became famous on the internet in 2018 when his mugshot showcasing his unusually large neck went viral.

Charles McDowell has been arrested multiple times. The mugshot on the right is the original 2018 mugshot that made him famous. (Escambia County Sheriff's Office)

McDowell capitalized on his viral moment by nicknaming himself "Wide Neck" on social media. He currently has nearly 1 million followers on Instagram.

He has released multiple rap songs under his nickname and collaborated with another rapper known as "Daddy Long Neck" on a song titled "Neckst Big Thing" in 2020.

He had previously been arrested in Alabama on drug and speeding charges and was charged with stalking in Florida.