Man tells police he was shot in the leg near Edgewood Avenue

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Edgewood
FOX 5 Atlanta
Chamberlain Street Shooting

Police said a man was shot while walking down Fitzgerald Street early Sunday morning. 

ATLANTA - The Atlanta Police Department is investigating a person shot near the intersection of Chamberlain Street and Fitzgerald Street early Sunday morning. 

Police received a call of a person shot at around 2:16 a.m. on Sunday. 

A man told the officer at the scene he was shot in the leg, but didn't see who shot him. Police said he was hospitalized. 

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.

