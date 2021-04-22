Man stabbed in back while shopping at Atlanta gas station

Expand / Collapse search
By FOX 5 Digital Team
ATLANTA - Police are searching for a suspect in a stabbing of a man at an Atlanta convenience store early Thursday morning.

Officials with the Atlanta Police Department tell FOX 5 that stabbing happened to a victim in his 60's at around 2:30 a.m. inside a convenience store on Candler Road.

According to police, the victim was inside the store buying something when the suspect walked in and stabbed him in the upper back.

The suspect then fled in a silver-colored sedan. Officials believe that the suspect and the victim knew each other.

Medics took the victim to Grady Memorial Hospital in stable condition. His identity has not been released.

Officials say they are working to get surveillance footage and the investigation is ongoing.

