Man shot while reportedly breaking into cars at Midtown apartment complex

Atlanta police are trying to figure out what led to a man being shot in the parking deck of an upscale Midtown apartment complex.

The shooting happened on Bishop Street about 2:30 a.m. in the parking garage at The Mark at West Midtown Apartment Complex.

"There was someone coming to break into the cars which is an Atlanta issue. So someone was coming into our parking deck to steal and break into cars and after breaking into my boyfriend's on the way to the other cars the owner of one of the cars came out and that's what led to the shootout," Aniyah Yisrael, who lives in the complex, explained.

She has been told her boyfriend's car is likely totaled after someone shot the car, five to six times.

Atlanta police will not say what led up to the shooting, but residents say the 18-year-old who was shot was breaking into cars.

Just last month a 26-year-old woman was shot and killed in the same parking garage.

"Our safety is of a concern being that we were told that security would be here every night from 8 p.m. to 6 p.m. which could have stopped this from happening. My guests don't feel safe. I don't feel comfortable having guests over," the Morehouse medical student said.

Another resident, Seanderick Sebastin, told FOX 5 that when you live in a busy city like Atlanta, car break-ins and shootings should be expected.

"It's the city. Stuff happens. You just have to be vigilant. Be safe. Keep a gun on you," Sebastin said.

Police have not released the 18-year-old's name. He is still being treated at the hospital.

