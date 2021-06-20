Expand / Collapse search
Tornado Watch
from SAT 8:02 PM EDT until SUN 7:00 AM EDT, Clay County, Dougherty County, Irwin County
4
Flash Flood Watch
until SUN 8:00 PM EDT, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Rabun County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Habersham County, Stephens County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Franklin County, Madison County, Hart County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County
Flash Flood Watch
until SUN 7:00 AM CDT, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Flash Flood Watch
until SUN 2:00 PM EDT, Clay County

Man shot while on the way home from work, police search for gunman

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Lithonia
FOX 5 Atlanta

Man shot while walking on the way home

DeKalb County police are searching for the gunman who shot 22-year-old Joshua Miller as he was walking home from work.

LITHONIA, Ga. - Lithonia police are searching for the person responsible for shooting and injuring a 22-year-old man as he walked home in Lithonia early Saturday morning. 

Joshua Miller was shot in the arm but the bullet traveled into his stomach, which led to him to being hospitalized. 

According to the victim's mother, Miller was on the way home after completing his shift at a local Pizza Hut. His mother said he took a shortcut through a cemetery where a gunned man approached Miller and demanded he hand over his phone and wallet. 

"He refused and he was shot," Miller's mother told FOX 5's Rob DiRienzo. 

Miller was then taken to WellStar Atlanta Medical Center where he underwent medical operations.

"He's resting, still in pain but he's resting. And he's hopeful," Miller's mother said. 

No word on if police have any leads on a suspect.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Lithonia Police Department.

_____

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.