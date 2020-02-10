Man shot while meeting person to sell shoes in Cherokee County

A man in Cherokee County is recovering after being shot during an online app sales transaction.

Deputies responded to a mobile home park on Bells Ferry Road and found 24-year-old Diamond Fane shot.

Medics took him to Wellstar Kennestone hospital in stable condition.

During an investigation, deputies found out Fane was actually shot at the Waldan Pond apartment complex and drove to the mobile home park where his girlfriend lives.

He told detectives he was trying to sell shoes to a person he met on an app when the suspect took the shoes and shot him.