Man shot while driving on I-20, police say

Yet another shooting on a Metro Area interstate, this time on I-20.

A man is hurt early Friday morning when a gunmen fired at his car. Police say the victim had just left the Magic City strip club and was heading west, near the Hamilton E. Holmes exit. A dark-colored Lincoln sedan pulled alongside him and someone inside started shooting.

The victim was hit in the lower leg/calf area. He tried to drive himself to the hospital, pulling off the highway. He then reentered in the opposite direction but ended up pulling over near the Langford Road exit. That's where he managed to flag down a Cobb Police officer, who then called Atlanta Police.

Police block lanes to investigate shooting

Paramedics rushed the victim to Grady. At last check, he was in stable condition.

Investigators counted six bullet holes in the victim's car. They don't know if he was targeted for a reason or if this was a case of road rage. Police say the shooting is a reminder of just how dangerous it can be for people to open fire on highways and say this rash of Interstate shootings has to stop.

