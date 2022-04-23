Man shot at fast food restaurant along Wesley Chapel Road

Police in DeKalb County are investigating after a man was shot at a fast food restaurant on Friday evening.

It happened just after 8:30 p.m. at the McDonald’s located at 2636 Wesley Chapel Road. DeKalb County police said officers arrived to the location just off of Interstate 20 to find suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

The man, who is in his 40s, was rushed to an area hospital in critical condition.

The name of the man has not been released.

Investigators said this started as an argument inside the establishment. It then moved outside with the man being shot several times, police said.

The shooting is just about a block away from the scene where an 11-year-old boy was shot. D'Mari Johnson is still recovering after being shot in the head on April 9 at the Golden Glide Skating Rink. A 13-year-old boy was arrested in the shooting on Wednesday.