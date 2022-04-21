13-year-old suspect arrested in shooting of boy at DeKalb skating rink

The DeKalb County Police Department have arrested a teenager in the weekend shooting of an 11-year-old boy at a local skating rink.

Thursday morning, investigators said they arrested a 13-year-old boy and are currently interviewing him at DeKalb County Police Headquarters about the shooting.

The arrest comes days after investigators said they have identified a suspect, but they have not released the teenager's name due to them being a juvenile.

"While I'd like to say it was a great day, I'm actually kind of saddened by the fact that we have an 11-year-old and a 13-year-old whose live will never be the same." DeKalb County Police Chief Mirtha Ramos said.

Ramos say they still are working on determining a motive in the shooting.

"We are trying to get the bottom of it, but unfortunately we don't have the details at this time," she said.

The shooting happened at around 11 p.m. on April 9 at Golden Glide Skating Rink on Wesley Chapel Road.

The family of the victim, D'Mari Johnson, said he is fighting for his life in a hospital in a medically induced coma.

In a statement to FOX 5, the attorney for Johnson's family said that they were thankful the teenager had been identified an arrested.

"The family extends its gratitude to the DeKalb County Police Dept. and the other agencies who assisted them in their investigation of this horrific crime," Shean Williams said. "We are saddened that a 13-year-old could allegedly perpetrate such a heinous act."

Police respond to a report of a person shot on April 9 and found Johnson suffering from a gunshot wound and rushed him to a hospital.

Investigators think the boy was shot in the head after an alleged argument.

Ramos said the suspect is potentially dangerous to the community.

"It’s a sad day when you can’t just go to a skating rink, have fun and then go home. If someone could do this to an 11-year-old, they can do this to anybody, so it’s important the people who know who did this come forward," said Ramos.

On April 13, Dr. Rashad Richey, a university professor and radio show host, announced a $10,000 reward on his show, saying he was disgusted to hear about the mayhem that left the young student critically wounded.

Who is D'Mari Johnson?

D'Mari Johnson is an 11-year-old fifth-grader.

D'Mari's, aunt Brittani Johnson, said her nephew was a fun kid, A-B honor roll student who loved football and basketball.

He was in critical but stable condition with a gunshot to his head.

Officials investigate Golden Glide skating rink

An attorney for D'Mari Johnson's family and the boy's aunt declared the skating rink a nuisance.

Attorney Shean Williams asked DeKalb County leaders to investigate the rink and shut it down temporarily.

"It's a nuisance and danger for our kids and families we are asking that it be shut down until there can be some absurdities that our kids and families can go to the skating rink and come home safely," he said.

Code enforcement officials were out at the Golden Glide skating rink Wednesday night checking for violations.

Thursday, officials say the owner of the business had not renewed his business license in the last year.

Two citations were issued for the license issue and a problem with a retaining wall.

They did say they expect the business to address any concerns promptly.

A court date for the code citations will take place in May.