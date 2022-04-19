Police identify suspect in DeKalb skating rink shooting

The DeKalb County Police Department said investigators identified a suspect in the weekend shooting of an 11-year-old at a skating rink.

Police have not released the name of the suspect, who is not in custody.

The shooting happened at around 11 p.m. on April 9 at Golden Glide Skating Rink on Wesley Chapel Road.

The family of the victim, D'Mari Johnson, said he is fighting for his life in a hospital in a medically induced coma.

Police announced the investigative development one day after an attorney for D'Mari Johnson's family and the boy's aunt declared the skating rink a nuisance.

Attorney Shean Williams asked DeKalb County leaders to investigate the rink and shut it down temporarily.

"It's a nuisance and danger for our kids and families we are asking that it be shut down until there can be some absurdities that our kids and families can go to the skating rink and come home safely," he said.

Police respond to a report of a person shot on April 9 and found D'Mari suffering from a gunshot wound and rushed him to a hospital.

Investigators think the boy was shot in the head after an alleged argument.

DeKalb Police Chief Mirtha Ramos said the suspect could be a minor and is potentially dangerous to the community.

"It’s a sad day when you can’t just go to a skating rink, have fun and then go home. If someone could do this to an 11-year-old, they can do this to anybody, so it’s important the people who know who did this come forward," said Ramos.

On April 13, Dr. Rashad Richey, a university professor and radio show host, announced a $10,000 reward on his show, saying he was disgusted to hear about the mayhem that left the young student critically wounded.

D'Mari Johnson is an 11-year-old fifth-grader.

D'Mari's, aunt Brittani Johnson, said her nephew was a fine kid and a good student who loved football and basketball.

He was in critical but stable condition with a gunshot to his head.

