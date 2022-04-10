11-year-old boy hospitalized from shooting at DeKalb skating rink, police say

DeKalb County police said an 11-year-old boy is in critical condition after someone shot him at a skating rink on Sunday.

Police said someone reported the shooting at around 12:46 a.m. at Golden Glide off of Wesley Chapel Road.

Police found a boy with a gunshot wound and first responders rushed him to a hospital.

Police are looking at surveillance video and interviewed witnesses but haven't made any arrests.

8-YEAR-OLD SHOOTS, KILLS 6-YEAR-OLD BROTHER, FATHER CHARGED

According to Golden Glide's website, the rink is open until 11:30 p.m. on Saturdays. It's open as late as 3 a.m. on Fridays nights for "adult sessions."

Anyone with any information is asked to call DeKalb County Police Department detectives at 770-724-7850.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE