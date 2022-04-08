8-year-old accidentally shoots and kills 6-year-old, DeKalb County police say

Tragic are the words investigators in DeKalb County are using to describe calling a deadly shooting involving two children.

The shooting happened around 1 p.m. Friday at a home on Wood Path Drive in Stone Mountain.

According to DeKalb County police, an 8-year-old boy accidentally shot the 6-year-old in an upstairs bedroom with a long gun. Investigators said the boy was shot in corner of the mouth and the bullet exited his back.

The boy was shot at a home on Wood Path Drive in Stone Mountain, DeKalb County Police say (FOX 5 Atlanta).

Family members downstairs heard a pop and immediately ran up to see what had happened. Police say they rushed the boy to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

Police were interviewing family members to learn more about what happened. No charges are expected to be filed, according to investigators.

This story is developing.

