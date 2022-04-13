$10K reward for gunman who shot 11-year-old boy at DeKalb County skating rink

With a gunshot wound to the head, 11-year-old Demari Johnson is still in the fight of his life, according to loved ones. The DeKalb County fifth grader was shot by a gunman who's been on the run since several shots were fired outside Golden Glide skating rink just after 11 p.m. Saturday night.

The shooting off Wesley Chapel Road was partially captured on cell phone video reposted on Demari's mother's Instagram page. DeKalb Police Chief Mirtha Ramos said detectives are still working leads around the clock.

"Every lead leads to another lead, so we're getting close, but we're not there yet. We do have a sense of who we are looking for, but we are still trying to connect all the dots," said Chief Ramos.

Dr. Rashad Richey, a university professor and a radio show host on NewsTalk 1380 WAOK, announced a $10,000 reward on his show Wednesday morning. He said he was disgusted to hear about the mayhem that left the young student critically wounded.

"When it comes to children, everybody should be on the same page about how this type of violence cannot be tolerated on any level. I'm not just asking law-abiding people to speak up, I'm asking the criminals, the drug dealers and folks who couldn't care less about doing the right thing to do the right thing because this is something everybody should be outraged by, said Dr. Richey, who used to skate at Golden Glide as a teen. "We're praying the 11-year-old victim is healed and praying for the gunman, who is believed to be a young man, because he also needs help," Dr. Richey added.

Chief Ramos said she hopes the public will provide the final clues detectives need to bring Demari's shooter to justice.

"We appreciate the reward money and hope it helps but, money or no money, we need someone to tell us who did this, so we can close this case for the family," the chief said Wednesday.

Anyone with any information is asked to call DeKalb County Police Department detectives at 770-724-7850 or Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477).