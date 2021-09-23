Man shot to death inside Midtown condo, suspect in custody

A late-night shooting has left one man dead and a suspect in custody in Midtown.

Atlanta police say they responded to the shooting at a condo on Spring Street shortly after 11 p.m.

Officers arrived at the scene and found one victim dead from multiple gunshot wounds.

"We're at the beginning stages of the investigation to determine what happened, but we do have the shooter," APD Homicide's Daniel Genson said. "He is with us right now and he is cooperating."

The identities of the victim and the suspect have not been released at this time.

The shooting is just the latest in a string of crimes the city of Atlanta has seen over the past several months.

Wednesday, several law enforcement leaders testified in front of Georgia's Senate Public Safety Committee about the crime wave.

Police departments in metro Atlanta say there isn't one quick fix, but they agree more officers on the force would help.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE

_____

GET BREAKING NEWS EMAIL ALERTS FROM FOX 5

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 5 ATLANTA APP FOR BREAKING NEWS AND WEATHER ALERTS