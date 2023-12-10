Man shot over bottle in southwest Atlanta, police say

Atlanta police are looking for two people who put a man in the hospital Saturday night.

The shooting happened around 10:05 p.m. Dec. 9, near Ralph David Abernathy Boulevard and Wells Street in southwest Atlanta.

According to police, the victim was approached by two suspects who demanded a bottle he was carrying and then shot him. He was taken by ambulance to a local hospital.

Authorities have not released a description of the suspects.

Anyone with information on this crime is urged to contact the Atlanta Police Department.

