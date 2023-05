A 39-year-old man was shot after getting into an argument with a group of people, according to DeKalb County Police.

The shooting happened around 8:40 p.m. on the 2500 block of East Wesley Chapel Way.

The man, who police have not identified, was taken to a local hospital and last listed in critical condition.

Authorities have not said if there was more than one shooter.

So far no arrests have been made.