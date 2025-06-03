Police chase of juveniles ends with a crash in Doraville, police say

The Brief A vehicle pursuit linked to an aggravated assault investigation spanned multiple jurisdictions before ending in a crash in Doraville. The chase began in Brookhaven, moved through DeKalb County, Dunwoody, Sandy Springs, and Gwinnett County, before concluding on Peachtree Industrial Boulevard. Authorities say the suspect caused a crash during the pursuit; multiple agencies, including DeKalb, Brookhaven, and Doraville police, are involved in the ongoing investigation.



A multi-jurisdictional vehicle pursuit tied to an aggravated assault investigation ended with a crash in Doraville, authorities said.

What we know:

According to Dunwoody and Brookhaven police, the chase began in the Brookhaven area after a black Nissan SUV was stolen around 11:30 a.m. in the 3100 block of Buford Highway. Officers spotted the vehicle a short time later and a pursuit began. It crossed into unincorporated DeKalb County, where DeKalb Police continued the pursuit. The suspect vehicle later entered Dunwoody, where officers located it on Ashford Dunwoody Road. When Dunwoody Police attempted to stop the car, the driver fled, officials said.

During the pursuit, the driver of the vehicle caused a crash at the intersection of Mount Vernon Road and Oxford Chase Way before leaving the scene, police reported. The chase continued through Sandy Springs, into Gwinnett County, and back into Doraville, where the vehicle ultimately crashed along Peachtree Industrial Boulevard near Interstate 285, ending the pursuit.

Luckily, although several vehicles were involved in the crash, no injuries were reported and no one was transported to a hospital.

FOX 5 Atlanta photo

The Sandy Springs Police Department told FOX 5 Atlanta that three juveniles reportedly stole a car on Monday night and used that car in a drive-by shooting. The juveniles then reportedly stole another car in Brookhaven and it was that car that was involved in the chase.

What we don't know:

At this time, no identifying information has been released about the juveniles and no other information has been released about the possible drive-by shooting. This is an active investigation and a developing story.

What's next:

The incident remains active and involves multiple agencies, including the DeKalb County Police Department, Brookhaven Police Department, and Doraville Police Department. Dunwoody authorities said they will provide further updates as additional information becomes available.