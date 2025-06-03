Riverdale apartment fire displaces 25 residents and damages multiple units

The Brief A fire at the Elite at 285 apartments displaced 25 residents and damaged multiple units, with heavy flames spreading from the first to the second floor. 27 firefighters responded to the scene, facing hazards from active power lines, and launched an aggressive attack to contain the blaze. The American Red Cross is assisting displaced residents, while the cause of the fire remains under investigation.



A fire at a Riverdale apartment complex on Tuesday evening displaced 25 residents and damaged multiple units, according to Clayton County Fire & Emergency Services.

What we know:

Fire crews responded around 7:13 p.m. to a reported structure fire at the Elite at 285 apartments located at 5900 Riverdale Road. When they arrived minutes later, firefighters encountered heavy flames on the first floor that were quickly spreading to the second story.

Officials said 27 firefighters were deployed to the scene, where active power lines arching above the burning units created an additional hazard for both residents and emergency personnel.

Firefighters launched what officials called an aggressive attack to contain the blaze. A preliminary investigation suggests the fire began in a second bedroom of one of the units. That unit suffered extensive fire damage, while four others were impacted by smoke and water. The building, which contains 12 apartments, had its power and water shut off for safety reasons.

What's next:

The American Red Cross is assisting the displaced residents.

What they're saying:

"I want to thank our firefighters for their swift and professional response under challenging conditions," said Fire Chief Tim Sweat. "Our thoughts are with the families affected, and we appreciate the support of our partners at the American Red Cross as recovery begins."

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.