Dewey Street shooting under investigation in Atlanta

Atlanta police are investigating a deadly shooting on Tuesday night in southwest Atlanta that stemmed from a dispute between neighbors.

What we know:

Officers were called to 958 Dewey Street SW near Arthur Street SW at around 9:27 p.m. on June 3 in response to a report of a person shot.

According to the Atlanta Police Department, officers found an unresponsive man in his mid-30s suffering from apparent gunshot wounds in the middle of the street. The man was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel.

"The caller was the grandson of the shooter," said an Atlanta Police Department lieutenant. "Both the grandson and the grandfather have been detained and transported to headquarters."

Atlanta police investigate a deadly shooting along Dewey Street SW in Atlanta on June 3, 2025 (FOX 5)

Investigators believe the situation began as a dispute between neighbors inside a nearby home. "At this point, it appears both parties were breaking out in the home. The dispute escalated," the lieutenant said.

Authorities confirmed that both the alleged shooter and the grandson remained at the scene. The grandfather is not believed to have been directly involved in the shooting, but investigators are continuing to interview those involved.

Homicide detectives responded to investigate the circumstances surrounding the shooting. Police said the investigation is ongoing.

No charges had been filed as of late Tuesday evening.

What we don't know:

Police have not released the victim’s identity and have not provided details about a possible suspect or motive.

When asked whether the incident could be a case of self-defense or whether another weapon was involved, police said the investigation remains open.

"We're obviously going to do an impartial investigation," the lieutenant said. "Once we get done with our interviews from all sides of the party, we’ll determine what charges, if any, are appropriate."

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to call the Atlanta Police Department.

