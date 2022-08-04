Expand / Collapse search

Man shot on 17th Street near Atlantic Station, police say

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Atlantic Station
FOX 5 Atlanta
Police respond to a shooting on 17th Street near Atlantic Station. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

ATLANTA - Atlanta police are investigating a shooting near Atlantic Station.

Police confirmed officers responded to a report of a man shot Wednesday afternoon on 17th Street. Police said the man was alert and conscious at the scene.

SKYFOX flew over the scene and saw Grady EMS and Atlanta Fire Rescue on 17th Street. 

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.