Man shot near SW Atlanta apartment complex, police say

Police went to a home in southwest Atlanta on Friday to investigate what led up to a man being shot.

Officers responded at around 10:30 a.m. on Oakland Lane after someone reported a person shot. Police found a man with multiple gunshot wounds.

An ambulance took the man to a hospital, but his condition is unknown.

Investigators are still trying to learn what happened.

SKYFOX Atlanta flew over the scene and saw police taped off Oakland Lane in front of the Oakland City West End apartments.