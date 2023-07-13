Man shot leaving convenience store on University Avenue SW

article

Atlanta police are investigating a shooting that took place at a convenience store on University Avenue SW around 2:30 a.m.

According to police, a man with a gunshot wound told them that he was leaving a convenience store and heard gunshots. He ran away from the scene but then discovered he had been shot.

The man was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Police are trying to determine who fired the shots and why.

