Man shot, killed in Clarkston following argument, detectives say

Homicide Assault Unit detectives with the DeKalb County Police Department said they are investigating the shooting death of a man in Clarkston.

Detectives told FOX 5 Atlanta that one person was reported shot on the 700 block of North Indian Creek Drive.

When officers arrived to the scene, they said they found a deceased man laying in the street with a gunshot wound.

DeKalb County police believe the man was in his 20s.

A witness to the crime told police they saw the victim arguing with someone in a car. The person in car began to shoot at the victim and fled the scene, according to this witness.

Police told FOX 5 Atlanta their investigation was ongoing.