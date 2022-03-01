Man on ATV shot while running over Cedartown officer, GBI investigating

A man on a four-wheeler who ran over a Cedartown police officers was shot on Monday. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has since been asked to investigate the officer-involved shooting.

Taylor McGhee, 31, of Cedartown, fled from Polk County police on his ATV into some woods, the GBI said. Police contacted the Cedartown Police Department due to its location to the city. Both agencies set up a perimeter in the area of Cedar Oak Way.

At some point, the GBI said McGhee ran over a Cedartown police officer. Officers from both departments opened fire, but McGhee once again eluded them into the woods.

He was later taken into custody by Polk County police. After being treated for a gunshot wound at the hospital, he was booked into the Polk County jail on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.

The officer suffered some cuts and scrapes, but was okay.

The GBI was asked to investigate the shooting by the officers and the aggravated assault on the police officer. The results of those investigations will be turned over to the Polk County District Attorney’s Office for review.

