Man shot during argument on Creighton Road SW, Atlanta police say

A 35-year-old man was shot in the 3500 block of Creighton Road SW near Mt. Gilead Road SW on April 20, according to Atlanta police.

Zone 4 officers responded to a person shot call around 2 a.m. The victim was transported to an area hospital and was stable at the time of transport.

Police believe the victim and shooter knew each other and were arguing before the shooting.

Police did not say if they have arrested the shooter.

This story is developing. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.