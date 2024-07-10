Man killed in Hollywood Road shooting, Atlanta police investigating

article

Atlanta police responded to the scene of a deadly shooting on Hollywood Road in northwest Atlanta. The road was blocked off by investigators.

Officials say a man was shot and rushed to the hospital Wednesday afternoon. He later died from his injuries.

SKYFOX 5 flew over the scene just before 5 p.m.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Shooting on Hollywood Road in northwest Atlanta on July 10, 2024.

Police have not released any further information about the shooting.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.