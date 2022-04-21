Man shot and killed while walking along busy DeKalb County roadway

article

Police said a man walking down a busy DeKalb County was shot and killed by someone in a passing vehicle on Wednesday night.

It happened around 8 p.m. in the 400 block of South Deshon Road. The DeKalb County Police Department said officers arrived at the scene to find a man down in a grassy area along the roadway.

Police said the man, who appeared to have been shot, was dead at the scene.

Witnesses told police he was walking along the road when someone drove up and fired several shot at him.

DeKalb County police investigate a deadly shooting along South Deshon Road on April 20, 2022. (FOX 5)

A description of the car or the shooting were not immediately available.

The name of the man who was killed has not been released.

The case remains under investigation.