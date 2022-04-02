1 dead in shooting at Clayton County shopping plaza, police investigate

Clayton County police responded to the scene of a fatal shooting at a shopping plaza Saturday evening.

At least one person was shot and later died as a result of his injuries, authorities said.

According to map records, a restaurant, barber shop, and a coin laundry business are among the several businesses located with the shopping center. Officials have yet to release the victim's identity.

Details on what led up to the shooting were not immediately available.

No suspects have been arrested, police said.

An investigation is ongoing.

