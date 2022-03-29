Lovejoy woman shot, unborn child killed day before due date

A Lovejoy woman is pleading for answers after losing her unborn baby.

Princess Wolfe was asleep with her 8-year-old daughter when bullets came flying through the window of her Lovejoy home last Wednesday.

Her mother, Taffie Pope, said she got a call from her daughter around 2 a.m.

"She said, 'Mom, please come help me. I've been shot,'" she said. "That was the most devastating thing a parent could hear."

Wolfe was nine months pregnant and had been shot twice in the stomach.

The 8-year-old was not hurt, but Wolfe's baby did not survive.

She'd endured a tough pregnancy and was on bed rest and was just days away from being able to hold baby, Cori, in her arms.

For Wolfe, this pain is indescribable, but it's heart-wrenching for everyone around her who was ready to welcome Cori into the world.

"We had shopped for the baby. We prepared. We had so many people who were anticipating and loving every moment of my daughter being pregnant and embrace this baby," Pope said.

Wolfe is recovering at Grady Memorial Hospital. She recorded a video asking people to go to police if they have any information.

"I'm a victim of a gunshot wound to my daughter and myself. I'm just asking if anybody knows anything, if anybody saw anything, please contact Lovejoy Police. All I want is justice for my unborn child who was due in a couple of days."

Lovejoy police said they don't believe this was a drive by shooting, based on the way the bullets came through the first story apartment.

Pope said she was worried about her daughter's safety leading up to the shooting because she was being stalked and harassed.

She said the hardest news was learning her grandchild was dead, but the most difficult conversation happened on Tuesday.

"[I had to] tell my 8-year-old her sister succumbed to her injuries and that we are never bringing her home," Pope said.

Contact Lovejoy Police if you have any information.

The family is planning a small funeral service for baby Cori.

